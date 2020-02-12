/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

CoMSO to implement its own ILP

Chairman of Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) Robertjune Kharjahrin said that the Union will implement its own Inner Line Permit (ILP) from 12 February 2020 to keep track on the flow of illegal immigrants in the State. Speaking after the evening sit-in demonstration Robertjune Kharjahrin said that due to the ignorant of the Union Government to the demand of the State Government, it has compelled the Union to implement its own ILP in the state.

“The time has come to implement ‘No ILP, Direct Action’ and check the flow of influx in the state” he added.

Robertjune Kharjahrin said that the union will visit all check post in the state especially in the border areas and deployed its own members to assist the Directorate of the Infiltration and help the department detect and dispose illegal immigrants without proper documents. The Union also urged the Governor to assent the MRSSA amendment ordinance

The Chairman also urged the headman and dorbar shnong to be vigil in detecting illegal immigrants in their respective localities.