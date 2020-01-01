/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

James Sangma removed from Home portfolios

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today has agreed to strips the home portfolio from his elder brother James K Sangma and assigns him the department of taxation and information & public relations but retained power, food, civil supplies & consumers affairs and law.

A notification issued by the chief secretary M. S Rao on Tuesday evening said, “The governor on the advice of the chief minister is pleased to order the reallocation of portfolios of the following (four) ministers”.

Lahkmen Rymbui of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has been made new home minister of the state apart from other department.

Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) will now take charge of the DCA department.

Meanwhile apart from health & family welfare and arts & culture, BJP minister A.L Hek will also look after home (jail) and home (passport).

It may be mentioned here that the coalition partners including UDP, PDF, BJP and others have been demanding removal of James as home minister over the alleged illegal transportation of coal in the state.