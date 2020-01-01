/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Meghalaya High Court seek report on primary School

The Meghalaya High Court led by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq has sought report on the number of schools that have been taken over by the state government and the financial burden on the state exchequer for the different categories. The order was passed following a petition filed by Thomy R Marak here on Tuesday.

The state respondents have been directed to file affidavit before the next hearing fixed to be held on March 16.

It also enquired about the total number of primary schools and junior basic schools as separate entities, in the schools taken over, indicating separately the number of teachers serving there.

In the order, the court wanted to know as to how many schools have been been taken over by the state, which according to them were covered by the District Council lower primary school and the total number of teacher working with them.

The state respondents were also asked to indicate separately the total number of pre-primary schools functioning independently and those which are part of the schools taken over and the number of teachers working with each of them.

The court further maintained that the statement would also specify as to what is the total financial burden on the state exchequer in all the categories separately, including that of the pre-primary section, if they are taken over.