/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

MeECL want government to start paying terminal liabilities of 3000 plus permanent employees

The MeECL Joint Action Committee has requested the State Government to start the payment of the terminal liabilities of the 3000 plus permanent employees amounting to Rs 840 crore as on March 31, 2010.

“We have requested the State Government to start the payment of the terminal liabilities from April, 2020,” MeECL Joint Action Committee, T.R. Pdah added. According to the JAC the State Government will face more crises if they further delay payment of the terminal liabilities of the retired employees.

According to him, the State Government will face more crises if they further delay payment of the terminal liabilities of the retired employees.

He said that the Government had assured to look after the permanent employees who were appointed before the corporatization of the Meghalaya State Electricity Board (MeSEB) on April 01, 2010.T.R. Pdah also said that in the MOU, the Government has assured to provide terminal liabilities to all the permanent employees. We have been assured that the service conditions will be more or less equal as it was before the corporatization of the board.

Informing that the Chief Minister had not given any assurance, he said that he will get back to them after convening the meeting of the senior officials of the Finance and other concern departments.

Meanwhile, MeECL JAC general secretary, Arju Dkhar said that the MeECL has already spent an amount of Rs 570 crore from its own generated revenue to pay the terminal liabilities of the employees from April 1 2010 upto March 2019.

“We could have been able to utilize the funds for other purposes if the Government had released the payment of terminal liabilities to the employees. This is also one of the major factors which contribute to the present financial crisis of the MeECL,” Dkhar said.Meanwhile, he said that the actual evaluation was done on March 2010 adding that if the evaluation is being done now then it would have touch around Rs 2000 crores.