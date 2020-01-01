/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Committee on Environment likely to summon Defence and Cantonment for polluting Umshyrpi River.

Members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) Mylliem circle today submitted a memorandum to S.K Sun the Chairman of Committee on Environment of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly seeking his intervention in the dumping of garbage’s in the Umshyrpi River.

The Union alleged that garbage’s are being dumped by the arm forces and resident of cantonment area Umshyrpi. The union demand strict action from the Chairman of Committee on Environment of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in order to save the Umshyrpi River.

Meanwhil the Chairman of Committee on Environment of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly S.K Sun said that he will write to CEO of Cantonment Board to conduct and inspection of the Umshyrpi and Elephant Falls regarding the dumping of garbage in the areas. The Committee on 27th February 2020 will also summon the officials from the defence, cantonment and members of the HNYF and the villagers in order to study regarding the dumping of garbage in the area.