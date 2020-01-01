/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

MDA delegation satisfied meeting with Amit Shah: Conrad Sangma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to examine ILP for Meghalaya. The delegation of the Meghalaya government led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling, Chairman of Meghalaya Planning Board Lambor Malgniang, MLA Nujorki Sungoh (UDP), Govt Chief Whip Marcuise Mark (NPP), HSPDP representative Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and KHNAM representative Adelbert Nongrum on 20th February met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discus on the demand of implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that the Government of India is examining the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for the implementation of Inner Line Permit in the State.

In the 40 minute meeting with Amit Shah, Conrad Sangma said that the Union government has assured the state delegation of safeguard and protecting the rights of the tribal of Meghalaya. Apart from ILP the delegation also brief the Union Home Minister on various issues pertaining the state such as border issue, inland security and infrastructure development for Meghalaya.

Meanwhile Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the delegation is satisfied with the meeting with Union Home Minitser Amit Shah.