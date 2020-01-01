/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Leader of opposition condemn Government move to file petition in Meghalaya High Court

Leader of Opposition demand state government to with draw the petition filed against the order of Meghalaya Lokayukta. Leader of Opposition (LO) of the Meghalaya State Government Dr. Mukul Sangma today demanded from the state government to withdraw the petition field in the Meghalaya Court against the ruling of the Meghalaya Lokayukta.

Dr. Mukul Sangma said that the opposition strongly opposed and condemns the action of the state government of filing a petition in the Meghalaya High Court.

“The motive of the state government to file petition against the ruling of the Meghalaya Lokayukta is to derail and delay the investigation on corruption and irregularities pertaining in the state challenging” he added.

Dr. Mukul Sangma also alleged that the state government is committing such a blunder in failing to curbs illegal transportation of coal which have surface in various media platform.

Leader of opposition asserted that Meghalaya state has never known of indulging in corrupt practice but with the present Government led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma many individuals and parties has alleged the government of indulging in corruption substantiating with few evidences.

Dr. Mukul Sangma firmly stated that the congress party will strongly opposed the state government initiation of filing petition against the Meghalaya Lokayukta in the High Court.