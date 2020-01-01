/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

HNYF against the proposal to shift NEEPCO out of Shillong

The Hynñiewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) today show dissent on the proposal of the central government to permanently shift the Head Quarter of NEEPCO from Shillong as a consequence of the total 100% sold out of NEEPCO to NTPC.

The HNYF today submitted a memorandum to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to protest against the intention of the central government. The HNYF lamented that NEEPCO which has its head quarter in Shillong has been very beneficial to the people of the region in general and Meghalaya in particular. The HNYF asserted that the intention to shift the office has done without the knowledge of the State Government whereas all central projects need proper consultation with State Government with regards to permissions, land acquisitions, NOCs and others. But in this case it seems that the State Government and the public of Meghalaya are not aware of.

HNYF lamented that the Head Quarter of NEEPCO has so far served the purposed of employing the locals of Meghalaya in various capacities and it also created the opportunities of indirect employment in the forms of contracts, supplies and other outsources employment . It is also to be noted that NEEPCO spent a huge chunk of its CSR allocation in the state of Meghalaya. The HNYF appeal to the state government to intervene in a way that even if NEEPCO is sold out to NTPC the head quarter of NTPC must remain in Shillong since NEEPCO has already acquired land in Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong upto 22 acres for permanent colony and office complex and other VIP residential.