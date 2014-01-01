/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Meghalaya Assembly to discuss Identification and Registration of Migrants workers

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly today during the opening day of the budget session brought the Bill ‘Meghalaya Identification Registration Safety & Security of Workers Bill’ 2020 which seeks mandatory registration of migrant workers coming into the state.

The Bill was introduced by deputy chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and it is expected to be discussing in the upcoming working days of the ongoing budget session.

Prestone Tynsong said that the objective of the ‘Meghalaya Identification Registration Safety & Security of Workers Bill’ is to ensure safety and security of migrant workers and in case of harassment, offences will facilitate legal intervention by concerned authorities and state government,” he said

This Bill will ensure that there is a legislation to provide for mandatory registration of all types of migrant workers, maintaining proper records and issuing of identity cards to each migrant worker in the state.

Apart from the Identification Registration Safety & Security of Workers Bill, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong also introduces the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Amendment Bill 2020 to be discus in the house.