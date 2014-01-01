/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly passed resolution to exempt the state from CAA

The state Assembly has passed a government resolution to urge the Centre to exempt the entire state including the areas not covered under the Sixth Schedule from the purview of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), 2019. The resolution was moved by the chief minister Conrad K Sangma during the second day of the Assembly’s budget session here on Monday.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said that there are 27 municipal wards out of which 23 are under the Sixth Schedule areas while the remaining four wards covering an area of 2 square kilometers (out of 23,000 sq.km) falls outside the sixth schedule areas.

Conrad K Sangma also said that constitutionally the state government is not in a position to reject the CAA but can only urge the Centre to exempt the entire state and since the Act came into force, there has not been a single person who has applied for citizenship from the state government.

“It would give 100 percent exemption to us. I urge this house to pass this resolution and send strong message to Centre that we want the entire state to be exempted from the purview of the CAA,” he added.