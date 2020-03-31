/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Meghalaya Government order closure of all educational institution

Meghalaya Government during the budget session declared the closure of all educational institutions in the state from 17 to 31 March 2020 to prevent the spread of Corona Virus. This was taken by the State Education department through an advisory to close down all Educational institutions in order to prevent the possibility of an outbreak and spread of the COVID- 19 (Corona virus) and as a precautionary measure to safeguard the citizens of the State.

The Education Department declares the closure of all Educational Institutions in the State except the examination centers for MBOSE, ICSE, NEHU, CBSE and other institutions that are undergoing examination from the 17th March, 2020 till the 31st March, 2020.

The government urged that the advisory guidelines below are to be strictly followed by all Institutions to disseminate to the parents and their wards to contain the spread of the virus.

During this closure period, parents are advised to keep their wards away from visiting crowded places like cinema halls, public parks, tourism spots, swimming pools, gymnasium, shopping areas, hospitals or any centers that are densely populated.