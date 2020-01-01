/ 1 User Rating:/ 1

5 local youth attack by mob in broad day light

In a barbaric incident 5 local youth of Shillong belonging to Bengali community were attacked by miscreants while they were playing basketball at Lawsohtun block-VI on 3 July afternoon.

As per police statement this unfortunate incident happened around 12:30 afternoon while they were playing basketball in Lawsohtun block-VI, when suddenly around 20 to 30 miscreants armed with sticks and iron rod out of nowhere came out and started to attack them mercilessly.

In the attack 5 youth were injured namely Aridam Das 22 yrs of Laban, Subharshi Das Purkayastha 22 yrs and Saptarshi 20 yrs of Last Stop, Pinak Deb 23 yrs of Baraparhar and Bishal Ghosh 24 yrs of Lachumiere. All the injured victims accompanied by their parents were rushed to Woodland Hospital for treatment and later were all discharged.

In the evening, the parents of three injured youth lodged FIR in Laban Police Station against the miscreants and started to conduct an investigation regarding the incident.

This incident has drawn wide criticism from all walks of live on how a mob numbering more than 20 youth armed with lethal weapon could come out in the open and start attacking people while they were playing in broad day light.

In a small city, if we have territorial claims then we risk hate mongers making hay and crashing all peace in the society. In is a fact that animals are territorial and that mentality should go. See China has that mentality. If the world is for all to explore and live we should not put China like thoughts.