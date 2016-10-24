/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

A Narrow Escape

On 24th October 2016, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants attacked the helipad of the Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh’s as the chopper landed in the Ukhrul district of Manipur. Chief Minster escaped unscathed after shots were fired at him while he was getting out of his helicopter.

The chopper carrying Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and the others started from Imphal about 9:30 am. Minutes after the chopper landed at the Bakshi helipad in Ukhrul around 10.30 am firing began towards the Chief Minister. The firing continued for more ten minutes.

One security personnel of 6 Manipur Rifles sustained bullet injuries. Several police forces were left wounded as firing took place between the militants and the security forces. In a separate incident two jawans of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) were wounded when improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Hundung area located south of Ukhrul district in Manipur

