AIM selects 5 school from Sikkim

Niti Aayog has selected five schools from Sikkim to establish Atal Tinkering Laboratory (ATL) under its programme Atal Innovation Mission (AIM). The five schools are amongst 257 schools selected from all over the country. ATLs will help to create an innovation eco-system in the country. These labs are expected to provide a platform where innovative ideas are generated to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds; and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, etc.

Drug law introduced in Mizoram Stringent drug law has been imposed in Mizoram after a long fight against drug abuse. The State Assembly unanimously passed the Mizoram Drug (Controlled Substances) Bill, 2016, introduced by State Social Welfare Minister PC Lalthanliana. The conviction rates under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 were extremely low in Mizoram due to, complex procedures and stringent provisions laid down in the Act. The new drug law provides quality treatment of addicts, establishment of treatment cum rehabilitation centres. Swedish Guitarist visits Arunachal Pradesh Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen played in the third edition of the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music (OFAM) in Arunachal Pradesh. Hosted at the breath-taking Lower Dibang Valley’s quaint village Dambuk, OFAM was held for four days from December 15 to 18. Malmsteen is the most technically accomplished hard rock guitarist to emerge during the 1980s. His largely instrumental debut album, “ R i s i n g F o r c e ” , provided the major catalyst for the 1980s guitar phenomenon known as ‘shredding’, in which the music’s main focus was on impossibly fast, demanding licks rather than songwriting.

