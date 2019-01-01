Magic2Mind

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

H. G Ley is an Andhra Pradesh base Neuro-linguistic programmer and magician on effectiveness of magic in education. Here is his extract during his demonstration in Shillong.

I am H.G Ley and since 35 years I’m in this field of performing magic show. Magic is an effective medium of communication which always appeals to the unconscious mind. Children know that listening to teachers and following their instructions is important for learning but not everyone can follow these instructions. Children are more curious when education is link to magic. Hence magic with education can help children attain their consciousness and curiosity in learning.

My inspiration to perform magic is to entertainment children, it’s not about self satisfaction. I conduct perform for various school children, I also educate children via magic by making it entertainment. There is a sense of wonderment and drama attached which makes the child curious, sharpens his imagination and he/she then starts thinking and raising questions. This ways their understanding of concepts is better.