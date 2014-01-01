/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The Khelo India programme have been introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as a great sporting nation.

It is the biggest sporting event in India held for 2 categories, namely under-17 years school students and under-21 college students. It was first launched in 2018 in New Delhi under the name Khelo India School Games (KISG). Haryana emerged as top performers in the 1st edition & the 2nd edition was launched in Pune, Maharashtra, where Maharashtra emerged as the top performers.

The 3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2020 this time was held at Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, Assam with the participation of over 10,000 students. Vijay the Tiger and Jaya the Black buck were the mascots of the tournament.

Maharashtra clinched Khelo India Youth Games 2020 champions trophy with a collection of 256 medals (78 gold, 77 silver and 101 bronze). Organized by Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports & conducted in partnership with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and Assam State government, it was held from January 9-22, 2020.

Haryana came second with 200 medals (68 gold, 60 silver, 72 bronze), followed by Delhi at third with 122 medals (39 gold, 36 silver, 47 bronze).



Key Highlights:

Sprinter Hima Das was the torchbearer of opening ceremony

Pugilist Harsh Bhagwan (17) wins a silver medal in the boys Under-17, 50-52kg category Daman and Diu’s first medal at KIYG 2020

Tamil Nadu girls won the U-17 (under-17) basketball title by defeating Rajsthan with 59 -57 points at KIYG 2020 held in Assam.

Maharashtra displayed their best performance at the Kho Kho events by winning all the 4 Gold medals in under-17 & under-21 boys and girls categories.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) clinched the gold medal in mix team event under 21 category in 10-meter air pistol.

KIYG 2020 host Assam won the 7 gold medals in newly introduced lawn bowls.

The Madhya Pradesh govt announced an incentive of Rs 1 lakh to the gold medal winner, 75 thousand to the silver medalist and Rs 50 thousand to the bronze medalist of the Khelo India Youth Games. A total of 46 medals including 15 gold and 11 silver medals were clinched by Madhya Pradesh.

Assam was 7th in the race winning 5 medals in Athletics, 2 medals in Badminton, 19 in Boxing, 7 in Cycling, 2 in Football, 4 in Gymnastics, 3 in Judo, 10 in Lawn Bown, 1 medal in Shooting, 14 medals in Swimming, 1 in Tennis and 8 in Weightlifting.

