Connectivity and communication between lower Assam and Meghalaya will usher new horizon of development with the completion of India's longest four-lane Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge.

Foundation of this much sought after Dhubri-Phulbari bridge was laid down by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi through video conferencing on February 18. A meeting was held at Adabari village near Dhubri district of Assam inside the base camp area of Larson & Toubro attended by host of ministers, legislators and officials.

About Dhubri Phulbari Bridge:

Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge is a proposed bridge over the Brahmaputra River between Assam and Meghalaya in North-East India.

This bridge, as per the original plan, would be completed by 2027-28. It would be India's longest bridge over water and would span more than 19 kilometres.

The bridge would reduce the distance between Phulbari in West Meghalaya and Dhubri West Assam from 200 kilometres to almost 19 kilometres.

It would be built at an estimated cost of INR 5000 crore.

The cities that would be connected would be Dhubri, Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng.

JICA is a governmental agency that delivers the bulk of Official Development Assistance (ODA) for the Government of Japan. This company would be helping India build the bridge.

Food and Civil Supply Minister, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Transport Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Irrigation Minister, Bhabesh Kalita, and Dhubri MP, Badruddin Ajmal were the prominent among the participants in the meeting.

All in their speech thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for taking initiative and deep interest for constructing longest bridge on the river of Brahmaputra, which would decrease distance and time not only between Dhubri of Assam and Phulbari of Meghalaya but also benefit other states including Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura immensely.

Significance of the bridge

The need for this bridge was felt in April 2012, when a boat carrying 305 passengers had capsized on the Brahmaputra. The disaster killed almost 103 people.

Gadkari informed that Assam & Meghalaya would have a direct connection with West Bengal due to this bridge.

It will save the distance and time needed to travel to Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The project would benefit more than 2 million commuters from Bangladesh to Bhutan through Dalu in Meghalaya on India Bangladesh border.

Currently the vehicles take a 200km detour using the Naranarayan Bridge that is 60 km upstream. This new bridge would provide for the missing link between NH 127M from Meghalaya to Assam.

Also small boats run in the river from Dhubri to Phulbari, which would no longer be the route once the bridge becomes functional.

· The 55 km-long road from Serampore in West Bengal to Dhubri, Assam will be constructed, beginning October this year.

National Highway & Industrial Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) signed contract with L&T on 14 December, 2020 to construct the bridge at cost of Rs. 4997 crore. He also informed that this project is being funded by Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) and four-lane NH127B being constructed to connect the bridge from Gossaigan of Kokrajhar district.

