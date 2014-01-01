/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

The formula of trace, test and treatment (T-3), adopted by the Uttar Pradesh Government, proved Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath numero uno across the country and abroad. Other states followed the formula and got success in defeating spread of corona virus.

With dedication, commitment and vision, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defeated the second wave of corona. He always had been at the front line during the battle with covid epidemic. Though infected by the corona virus, he remained in the home isolation, remained vigilant and kept situation monitoring. He conducted virtual meetings with officials and directed them to be in touch with different walks of society.

· Covid Management Command Centres

The central command centre was keeping close watch over district command centres. Every district of the state had integrated covid command and control centre to fight with corona wave. It ensured testing, admission in hospitals, ambulances, delivery of medicines and other things required for the patients. These centres were active 24×7 updating the information on covid portal, related to admission and discharge timings. These centres were also monitoring the supervision and surveillance teams deputed for the purpose. Skilled and trained persons were deputed in these centres.

· Supervision Committees

Strenuous efforts were made to make a fool proof supervisory system. Supervision committees were made to monitor at ground level. With this strategy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could curb infection of covid. Other than supervision committees, rapid response teams were also formed. These two organisations played pivotal role in controlling the situation at micro level in urban areas as well as far flung rural areas. Since the beginning of second wave, Yogi Adityanath had formed these two organizations separately for urban and rural areas. He adopted the strategy of door to door screening. As many as four lakh members were included in 73,441 supervision committees and 7,761 skilled rapid response teams. With the help of the supervision committees and rapid response teams, state government was successful in breaking the chain of covid-19.

· Australia Appreciates ‘UP Model’

Australian Member of Parliament, Craig Kelly, praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s COVID-19 management in Uttar Pradesh and this time he has expressed desire to take him on “loan” to “sort out the mess” created by the deadly novel coronavirus in their country.

Impressed by the UP Model of COVID-19 management, Kelly wrote on his twitter account- “Any chance they could loan us their Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to sort out the mess our hopelessly incompetent State Premiers have created.”

Craig Kelly commended the “efficient” and “exceptional” leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his efforts in successfully tackling the second wave of COVID-19.

A few days back, Australia’s federal independent Member of Parliament Craig Kelly have also praised the state of Uttar Pradesh for successfully “smashing” the “scary” Delta variant of novel coronavirus. The Australian MP said, that the state of Uttar Pradesh with a population of 23 crore curbed the second wave of COVID-19 and the daily case count in Uttar Pradesh had come down to just 182. Recently, Patrick Brauckmann, a Canadian investor, lauded the UP Model of COVID-19 management, referring to the effective leadership of Yogi Adityanath in “crushing the curve”.

Brauckmann tweeted on his Twitter account, “Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India with 230 million souls with solid leadership from a Yogi was able to seasonality crush the curve.”

The key elements of the ‘UP Covid Model’ such as contact tracing, early detection, isolation, free and timely provision of medicine kits and treatment to the rural populace has also won laurels from several expert bodies such as World Health Organisation (WHO) and NITI Aayog, asking other states to replicate the mechanism.

Uttar Pradesh's daily tally of COVID-19 cases has been on the downswing. Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases in the state. Recently, the state recorded a total of 96 cases. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.6 per cent.

Yogi Adityanath launched the vaccination drive as a campaign to the people of state for preventing spread of corona virus. UP became the first state of the country to roll out free covid vaccine for the people above 18 years of age. With this integrated effort towards safety from the corona virus yielded positive results. Chief Minister adopted the policy of decentralisation of the system to arrange the fight against covid.

· Integrated Efforts

With the mantra of micro management, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath improved the medical system by decentraling it to the Panchayat level. In his accolades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed: 'The Uttar Pradesh government is creating micro containment zones on the principal of where there is patient, there should be treatment'. With a view to prevent pandemic of Corona in rural areas, two community health centres each in remote areas of all districts have been converted into dedicated Covid hospitals. Each hospital is comprised with 50 beds and L1 category facilities. Other than this, Oxygen plants are being established in these hospitals. During Covid crisis, sector system was implemented like that of general elections to maintain law and order. Districts were divided into sectors. Incharge magistrates were appointed for every sector with onus of regularly visiting covid hospitals and ensuring treatment of every patient. For making micro plan fool proof, accountability of District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers were fixed. This strategy clicked and system came in order.

During the peak of covid, the government realised the need of more medical colleges. Taking historic step, Yogi Adityanath government established 30 new medical colleges. To its utter surprise earlier only six medical colleges were there in UP. These new medical colleges will strengthen the health services if the state. Recently, CM has announced that every district of the state will be equipped with its own medical college. The process is on to cater 75 districts of the state with medical colleges.

· Facilities Initiated

To read the further articles please get your copy of Eastern Panorama August issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail to contact @easternpanorama.in