Nagaland became opposition less with Naga People's Front (NPF) joining the government. The new nomenclature of the Government will be called Nagaland United Government (NUG). A resolution has been passed by all parties concerned including the BJP, which is in alliance with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s NDPP that the government in Nagaland will now be one without any Opposition. The 60-member Nagaland Assembly now has no MLA in the Opposition.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) along with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) formed the government in the name of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), and Naga People’s Front (NPF) assumed the position of the principal opposition. To find a solution to the long-pending demand for the Naga political issues, it was decided by these parties to stand united in the Assembly.

Therefore, it was decided to have an opposition-less government now with NDPP and BJP along with two independents who support the PDA government with a new nomenclature called the Nagaland United Government (NUG), which will now include the NPF. Neiphiu Rio will continue to be the Chief Minister of Nagaland.

A common minimum programme has been drawn up which suits all parties in the NUG. It has been decided that everyone will work together so that in a positive manner, Naga peace talks can happen and a resolution can be found at the earliest. All political parties will make an effort towards unity and reconciliation and will request the government of India that an amicable solution acceptable to all shall be made at the earliest.

The first meeting of this committee took place in Dimapur in July 2021, where the members of the core committee appealed to the Naga rebel groups to join the peace process and resume talks without any preconditions to help find a political solution at the earliest.

It may be mentioned here that in 2015 eight congress MLAs joined the government and later merged with NPF and this became the first all party government. The NPF is the single largest party with 25 MLAs in Nagaland in a 60-member assembly. The NDPP led government in Nagaland has 20 members.

