Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has completed its four and half years of tenure in the month of September2021. Gearing up for the coming Assembly polls, celebration was held at an event with grand fanfare. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh has achieved a ‘landmark’ in good governance. Speaking on the occasion, Yogi conveyed that Uttar Pradesh had remained free of communal violence whereas mafia activities were brought under control during the past four-and-a-half years of BJP rule.

Uttar Pradesh Numero Uno in implementation of 44 Central Schemes!

It may be mentioned here that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his four and half years of tenure, propelled all round development of the state. Being well wisher of poor people, he is always eager to resolve the problems and concerns of poor, downtrodden and needy people.

*Providing Shelter*

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given new heights to the central ambitious scheme. He gave keys to the beneficiaries of 51 lakh houses in a function held in September 1, 2021, constructed with an investment of Rs. 6637.7 crore under Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna and Mukhymantri Gramin Awas Yojna. In the last four years, 42 lakh houses were approved under the scheme, while comparisons to 53 lakh houses were made in previous 30 years. This is evident that previous governments did not pay full attention to resolve the housing problem of poor. Other than this, government is effectively implementing beneficial schemes like Ujjwala, Saubhagya, Ayushman Bharat, ration card, making of toilets, destitute women pension scheme, old age pension scheme etc.

The Uttar Pradesh Government is also developing a high-tech township for poor. In the township, magnificent gates, beautifully designed houses inside the boundary, good quality roads, green public parks, illuminating streetlights, gaushala, clean water supply, uninterrupted power supply, pollution free gas cylinder to each house, free health facility to every family and many more high-tech amenities will be available. It gives an impression of Londonpur, developed in Kumbh block of Lakhimpur Khori district under Baba Gorakhnath Gramin Township. Londonpur Grant Township model gives lease of residential land to all families in the village. It allots free of cost houses for personal residences under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Gramin. Cows are given to everyone under Govansh Sahbhagita scheme and office store for women self help groups under Livelihood Mission.

*Impetus to Industrial Development*

With creating the congenial atmosphere of industrialization, Uttar Pradesh Government has opened new avenues for attracting industrial units. Having highest number of MSME (Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises) state is number one in country, which is 89.99 lacs. The state government has planned to establish 40 common facility centers at the cost of Rs.200 crore, to provide all facilities to the entrepreneurs. In Investors Summit, Rs.4.68 lakh crore MoU were signed whereas 371 projects worth almost Rs. 3 lakh crore are functional.

*Empowering farmers*

