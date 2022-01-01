/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Tripura Airport is the second-busiest one in North East India after Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Recently, the new integrated terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state capital of Tripura, Agartala. The Airport terminal has been built at a cost of Rs 450 Crore and is expected to be capable of handling around four to five times more passengers than the existing one which can manage only 500 passengers at a time. With enhanced capacity, seamless facilities and spacious interiors, the airport will offer world class amenities. This airport will now cater to about 1,500 passengers during peak hours, which is three times the old capacity. This will enable over 5,000 passengers footfall per day in the coming days.

The new airport terminal building in Tripura comes as part of the Airport Authority of India (AAI)'s initiative to develop modern, state-of-the-art airports all across the North-East to contribute to the all-around development of the region.

Spread over 30,000 square meters, the new state-of-art terminal building is equipped with modern facilities and supported by the latest Information Technology (IT) Network-Integrated System. The new Tripura airport terminal includes as many as 20 check-in counters, 10 immigration counters, aprons for six aircraft parking bays, five custom counters, four passenger boarding bridges, and even one hangar. In line with the Cochin International Airport, the airport terminal building in Tripura shall also include a solar power unit capable of handling most of its power requirements.

The terminal building is considered one of the best in the region. It has sculptures, paintings, murals and local artwork, which will connect travelers with the culture of Tripura. It sports local art forms and stone sculptures of the Unakoti hills and Chabimura replica, among others. Local bamboo art has also been presented in multiple forms at the airport. The airport is now having bigger retail outlets with ample food and beverage counters providing wide range of options for the travelers. The central food court of the airport in city side will be a major attraction. The airport is equipped with four aero bridges. It has six parking bays, more than double the previous one.

To read the further articles please get your copy of Eastern Panorama February issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail to contact @easternpanorama.in