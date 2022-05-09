/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Raising a storm of global support for the fight of freedom by the Ukrainians under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky from India’s tea capital Assam may sound somewhat unbelievable but Ranjit Baruah has done it most successfully to create a universal record.

Barua’s company Tender Buds Teas & Crafts Private Limited, owner of the brand Aromica Tea, perhaps has the distinction of being the world’s tea company to dedicate a strong tea after the Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Zelenskyy Really Strong, the name we find in the tea packet, is really an apt description of this strong Assam tea befitting with the strongman Volodymyr.

This bold initiative of Baruah, the 45-year old Founder Director of the Guwahati-based tea company will certainly raise a storm over a cup in the entire world as people sip the hot Assam brew.

Sparing some time from his busy corporate schedule, Baruah talked to Dwaipayan Dasgupta, the representative of Eastern Panorama, on a number of issues primary among them being his initiative to raise a storm in a tea-cup over the need to popularise Zelensky as a symbol of resistance against aggression.

And what can be a better way than to launch the Zelenskyy Really Strong? As people sip this Garden Champagne of Assam, there would be talks and discussions on Zelensky which, in turn, will raise waves of support for him.

We are reproducing below the question-answer (Q&A) session that Eastern Panorama had with Baruah who is almost same in age with Zelensky:

Q: Can you tell our readers something about you, please?

A: A science graduate from Guwahati’s Cotton College, I did my professional management course in Entrepreneurship from IIM, Rohtak. Then I did Hotel Management course from Guwahati. Then my professional life began. I worked with the Williamson Magor Tea Company (presently McLeod Russel India Ltd) in various managerial capacities at different locations across Assam and West Bengal. I am skilled in Tea production, Tea Tasting and Blending with an experience stretching 20-years.

