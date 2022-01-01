/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

New epithet of 'Bulldozer baba' is tagged with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during election campaign 2022. He is back with a bang. Bulldozer is roaring in top gear. Illegal constructions are being demolished. Hard core criminals have been served notice to surrender or face the music. Bulldozers are stationed at their houses.

Adityanath gets 'baba' reference in his name as he is the head of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. He invoked bulldozer in his several election speeches, saying these heavy machines have gone for "maintenance" during the polls and would again roll out after the party returns to power. In some rallies, bulldozers were seen parked at the venue of Adityanath public meetings in different places.

After Yogi Adityanath’s aka Bulldozer Baba’s comeback in Uttar Pradesh, over 50 criminals have surrendered themselves to police in the state, maintains Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order}, Prashant Kumar. As per the official, two criminals were killed in encounters and many others have been arrested during the period. Reports from various parts of the state also suggest that several illegal encroachments have been removed with bulldozers which are now linked to Yogi Adityanath’s model of governance. It has also been reported that visuals of many absconding criminals walking back to police stations with placards hanging around their necks with messages like “I am surrendering, don't shoot me, please” have been surfacing on social media.

The bulldozer reference comes from Yogi’s remarks during one of his rallies during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, about running a bulldozer of governance on the criminals and mafias of the state.

Reports from different parts of the state suggest consistent deployment of bulldozers to clear encroachments and demolition of illegal properties. The heavy machine used for razing properties, acquired by people with criminal antecedents with proceeds of their crimes, during the last five years reflected the Adityanath government's "zero tolerance towards crime".

Liquor Smugglers Surrender

Subsequently, four liquor smugglers have surrendered in Deoband and so was the case of many criminals in Shamli. Recently, a rape case accused surrendered in Pratapgarh four days after raping a woman in a toilet near the Railway station. The accused gave him up after the police parked a bulldozer in front of his house.

Yogi as a Firebrand Leader

To read the further articles please get your copy of Eastern Panorama May issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail to contact @easternpanorama.in