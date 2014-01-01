/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The Congress always avoid any reference to Yoga as it may antagonize the Muslims but something very interesting happened soon after Rahul Gandhi came out of the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) after several sessions of grilling.

He said, it is Vipassana Meditation that helped him maintain his self-composure while being shot volleys of questions by the ED officials.

Is Rahul Ji toeing (Narendra) Modi line in Yoga and Meditation? The Indian Prime Minister made Yoga globally popular.

As every journalist tries to read between the lines, I am no exception. The first thing that I tried to read between the lines from this comment of Rahul is to find an answer to a question arising out of his Vipassana-comment.

Is he deviating from the avowed Congress-line of appeasement continuing since the days of his great grandfather Jawahar Lal Nehru?

This question becomes very much relevant and topical as Rahul was ED-grilled due to alleged financial irregularities pertaining to The National Herald, a daily newspaper founded in 1938 by Pundit Nehru.

The ED questioned Rahul, a very large number of questions covering a period beginning in 2011 when Young Indian Private Limited was incorporated. One of the questions relate to a loan of Rs. 1 crore taken from a Kolkata-based company in February 2011.

The ED-grilling took place at a very crucial juncture as the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 are politically very important for Rahul’s career which allegedly is marked by constant failure of Congress to win elections.

The Vipassana Meditation issue suddenly emerges at this juncture. We cannot blame Rahul of toeing the Hindutva line as a series of polls are scheduled from 2022 till 2024. Let us have a look at it to understand the ED-grilling and the Vipassana issues.

