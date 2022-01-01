/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Since the announcement of Agnipath, there has been outrage among youths across the country against the Central Scheme which was very intense especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan and Odisha. Over 360 trains were cancelled across India as deadly violence by armed forces aspirants upset with the new programme continued. The railways suffered massive losses during the protests. Uttar Pradesh saw pitched protests with instances of arson and stone pelting in several eastern districts. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, around 300 protesters took out a march to Raj Bhavan; in Kozhikode, around 500 youths marched to the railway station. The job aspirants are mainly furious against the contractual nature of the Agnipath scheme, as per the critics, there will be no security and the government has announced the scheme without any plans. Covid has denied these youngsters job opportunities for over 2 years, which is why they’re taking to the streets.

The opposition parties also left no stone unturned to make use of the opportunity fueling the protests all over. In Delhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and the other party leaders held a 'Satyagrah' in protest against the scheme. The Opposition maintained the pressure on the government, pressing for the immediate withdrawal of the recruitment plan. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded that the Centre should clear the doubts over the scheme. In Jammu, Youth Congress workers came out to the streets in support of the protesting Army aspirants, demanding a rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

While Congress leader Sachin Pilot, criticizing the move, at a protest held by his party in Delhi, said that the government should have reconsidered projects like Central Vista Avenue. If the government wanted to reduce pension bills, then there were other ways too. The two planes bought for Prime Minister could have been avoided. The government should not have built the Central Vista. The way the government had to take back the farm laws government, it will have to take back the Agnipath Scheme.

There are 1 crore vacancies in the Central Government Jobs and almost arpund 60 lakhs in various State Government departments. This was disclosed by non other than Varun Gandhi, the Member of Parliament from BJP. If this figures are correct than it is an area of great concern. The Government of India cannot go for blanket banned on employment as India is a populated country and we need a policy where Government jobs are also provided. When 1 Government job is given, than one family gets lift up.

To read the further articles please get your copy of Eastern Panorama July issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail to contact @easternpanorama.in