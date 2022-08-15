/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

With a view to instilling elixir of patriotism into citizens, the Uttar Pradesh Government has celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with fanfare. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav already commenced 75 week prior to 75th anniversary of independence. It's true that the future of a nation is bright only when it remains connected moment by moment with the pride of its past experiences and heritage.

To witness this historical, cultural, national consciousness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’ program dedicated to the 75th anniversary of independence by flagging off a padayatra (freedom march) from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Azadi’s Amrit Mahotsav began 75 weeks before the 15 of August 2022 and will last throughout 15 of August 2023. The Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi means the elixir of inspiration from the freedom fighters.

The elixir of freedom means the elixir of new ideas, the elixir of new resolutions, the elixir of freedom is the festival i.e – the elixir of self reliance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Azadi ka Amrit’ festival in Uttar Pradesh from Kakori on the 91st Anniversary Dandi march, which set in motion the countdown to India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence.

Asking people to fulfil their responsibilities as citizens of the country to ensure India became the world’s largest superpower by 2047, the centennial year of independence, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, the government would organise programmes to mark major events related to the independence movement this year.

“On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi March to demand independence, marking the beginning of the freedom movement. India has completed 75 years of independence and the country has united to celebrate this occasion for 75 weeks”, he said.

