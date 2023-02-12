/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS) 2023 scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 at Lucknow, is the flagship Investment Summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The 3-day long Investors Summit will bring together policy makers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think-tanks, political and government leadership from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. UPGIS 2023 is an initiative aligned to the vision of the Prime Minister of India, of making our country a USD 5 Trillion economy, towards which the Government of Uttar Pradesh has set an aspiration target of making the State a USD 1 Trillion economy in next 5 years.

On November 22, 2022, with a resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a growth engine of the country at Sushma Swaraj Pravasi Bharatiya Bhawan in New Delhi, the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally announced the organization of 'Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023'. The Chief Minister also unveiled the logo of "Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023" and informed that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is today on the cusp of a progressive transformative journey.

The vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' set by the Prime Minister is the main pillar of this rejuvenation. Following the Prime Minister's vision of making India self reliant, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, that this Investors Summit will prove to be useful in providing an integrated platform to the global industrial world to cooperate in economic development. So far, about 21 countries have expressed enthusiasm to participate in the grand event of the summit. The Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Mauritius will participate as partner countries at the Global Investors Summit. Apart from this, the state government is also organizing road-shows in 18 countries and 7 major cities of India to invite industrial investors from all over the world to the summit.

In the curtain raiser program, he informed that Uttar Pradesh has improved its business environment in a big way in the last few years by providing competent policy support and world-class infrastructure. A new online system called 'Nivesh Sarathi' has been developed to monitor the signing and implementation of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU's) for proactive investor connect and handholding. Apart from this, an online incentive management system has also been developed.

