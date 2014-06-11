/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

SUSTAINABLE

DEVELOPMENT

CHAMLING LEADS SIKKIM ON ITS ROADMAP TO FUTURE

Swati Deb

Sikkim’s much acclaimed organic mission was given a heightened appreciation by no less than the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Replying to the debate on President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on June 11, 2014, Modi in fact in his first speech on the floor of Lok Sabha giving the example of Sikkim emerging as a big producer of organic food had wondered why the entire north-east cannot be made an organic hub to meet the emerging global demand for organic produce. Conceptualized by Sikkim Chief Minster Pawan Chamling, the State Organic Mission was launched in Sikkim on August 15, 2010. Today about 30,000 hectares of land area out of the total 58,128 hectare of available cultivable land has been certified as organic. In January 2016, Prime Minister Modi again visited Sikkim and designated Sikkim as the country’s first Organic State.

But many in Delhi feel, nothing much has moved from the central government’s point of view over the years - not necessarily the Modi government of his predecessors - to emulate a state like Sikkim. Instead generally the armed-chair experts from the erstwhile Planning Commission - both officials and otherwise patronized by the power that be - have often tried to force in a uniform pattern of developmental activities into northeastern states like Sikkim. Chamling actually defies that rule as he has always tried to lead his state differently

