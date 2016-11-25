/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Thailand Princess excursion to Shillong

Shillong has affectionately welcomed Thai princess, Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, on her three-day visit i.e. from 23rd November to 25th November 2016. The princess, state guest is on her official visit to India to receive the first “World Sanskrit Award” at the invitation of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Her Royal Highness the Princess of Thailand, hadve experienced the rich culture and tradition of the city during her stay. The princess visited several places and was enthusiastic about her call to the Sacred Groves at Mawphlang, Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures at Mawlai, Mawlynnong, the cleanest village in Asia the unique living root bridges, Nongwet and Pongtung villages, Sohra and Dawki.

