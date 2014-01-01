/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Cherry Blossom

Festival

Sanchita Dutta

The Cherry Blossoms are some of the most captivating flowers blooming in a pale pink as well as in white. It is one of the most beautiful sights to behold.

Quoting the words of Homaro Cantu, an American Chef by profession – “The significance of the cherry blossom tree in Japanese culture goes back hundreds of years. In their country, the Cherry Blossom represents the fragility and beauty of life. It’s a reminder that life is almost overwhelmingly beautiful but that it is also tragically short.”

A Cherry Blossom is a flower of any of the several trees of Genus Prunus, particularly the Japanese cherry, Prunus Serruluta, which is called Sakura after the Japanese. The Cherry Blossom is Japan’s National Flower. Somei Yoshino is a favourite Cherry Blossom variety of the Japanese. The flowers are almost white or with a tinge of pink, especially near the stem but this beautiful flower has a very short life span of about a week or two. Japan celebrates the Cherry Blossom Festival every year in a grand way during the spring. According to the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C the flower is celebrated as a mark of friendship between Japan and the U.S

