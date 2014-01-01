/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

In quest of Solace...

Indrajit Tingwa

Each of the eight states of the Northeast India has a specific beauty of its own. Be it the mighty Brahmaputra in Assam or the Limestone caves of Meghalaya or the temples and palaces of Tripura or the rest of other northeastern states. Each is unique in its own way.

Arunachal Pradesh, whose very name means the land of dawn-lit mountains in Sanskrit, also has some of the most beautiful pagodas which are an example of architectural marvels.

The Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh was created after bifurcation of Lohit; one of the oldest districts of Arunachal Pradesh which has evolved into an abode of Theravada Buddhism. The district is dotted by numerous pagodas, earning it the name of ‘Land of Pagodas’.

