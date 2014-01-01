/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Has AG P lost its sheen?

An Overview

Dwaipayan Dasgupta

Those who have even the least bit knowledge about the politics of Assam, would be very well acquainted with Assam’s very own political party, Assam Gana Parishad (AGP). The very existence of AGP came into being after the six year long Assam Agitation against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The agitation was initiated by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in 1979, with a peaceful democratic movement, where the body demanded clear detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis. This was majorly to save the identity and existence of Assam, its indigenous people and also the language. The movement continued for years, after which AASU constituted Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AGSP) consisting representatives of various organizations.

