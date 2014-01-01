/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The Brave Children of Northeast

By Sanchita Dutta

The National Bravery Award scheme, initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW), was started with an aim to award children in the age group of 6-18 years who display their exceptional bravery and inspire other children with their actions. The awards consist of five categories, including the Bharat Award, Sanjay Chopra Award, Geeta Chopra Award, Bapu Gaidhani Award and the General National Bravery Awards.

The awardees receive a medal, a certificate, and cash prize. Bharat Award winners get a gold medal, while the others receive silver. As a part of ICCW’s sponsorship program under the Indira Gandhi scholarship scheme, each child also receives financial assistance to complete schooling.

Twenty-five children were selected for the revered Indian Council for Child Welfare’s (ICCW) National Bravery Awards from all across the country which was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23.

