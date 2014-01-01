/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

DISCOVERY OF The Hynniewtrep Legend

By Sumer Singh Sawian

Meghalaya - the land of clouds, came into existence as a full fledged state on January 21, 1972 with its area being only 22,429 sq km. Spanning from the vast plain areas bordering Bangladesh in the south, to the hill slopes and plains bordering the Brahmaputra valley of Assam in the north, midway lies the hills and mountains. The tallest and highest being the Shillong Peak, also known as U Lum Shyllong, is 1965 metres above sea level, from which the name of the state capital Shillong has been derived.

Shillong is the name of the deity- U Shulong - meaning the one who came into existence and bestowed upon the people of the land the art of democratic governance and the rule of justice.

The eastern part of Meghalaya is the land called Ri Hynniewtrep - meaning the “Seven Huts” comprising the districts of the Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi. Having a unique matrilineal society and a language belonging to the Proto Austric Mon Khmer, it is a linguistic island in the North eastern India, surrounded by the Aryan and Tibeto Burman speaking population.

To read the further article please get your copy of Eastern Panorama March issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail too contact @easternpanorama.in