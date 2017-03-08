/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

MANIPUR’S FESTIVAL OF DEMOCRACY Its Significance & Impact

By Sunzu Bachaspatimayum

Amidst aggressive campaigning for active electoral participation and ethical voting by Manipur’s Chief Electoral Officer under the national flagship programme – Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation,

SVEEP – the 11th Manipur State Legislative Assembly Election is scheduled to be held in two phases – on 4th March and 8th March 2017.

Determined as ever to translate its growing popularity into political power and consolidate its strength in the Northeast, BJP is eying to conquer Manipur, the Assam style. But Okram Ibobi Singh, unlike his Assamese counterpart, Tarun Gogoi, appears to be a hard nut to crack. In fact, the longest serving Chief Minister of Manipur is giving the BJP a run for its money by churning challenges after challenges against its rival, wooing the valley voters who constitute 40 of the 60 seater State Legislative Assembly.

