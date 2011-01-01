/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

With bamboo cycle, Sievituo tours 24 countries

By Xavier Rutsa

Sievituo Solo also known as “Yakuza the Lord” has fond memories of doing new things. Over the years, Solo has been traveling across the world. Yet he wants to continue with passion. Sievituo Solo toured 24 countries(23 European countries and USA) travelling for 210 days in 24 countries covering a distance of 13,000 km from May 2016 to January 2017.

The bamboo cycle, which he learned to build from Manipur, was redesigned and restructured by Richard Belho and together with the team of Project 72 they had built the bike. To undertake the journey, Solo partnered with Zynorique, Dream Corp, NBRC, IDBI bank, Project 72 hours and the Government of Nagaland which helped him in obtaining his visa. He also thanked all the well wishers who supported him during his entire tour. “I was overwhelmed by hospitability in Europe” he told newsmen. Solo said: “People respect their government, they take care of public properties and people definitely do not waste time on candy crush.” Sievituo Solo revealed that throughout his journey in Europe, he met one person who knew Nagaland thoroughly. He named the person as Rene Hubert from Luxembourg, who happens to be a friend of this writer. His next expedition will be Africa. “After experiencing all these, now I am more open to places where I can learn new things. Africa is the hub of innovations at the moment. Learn, experience life and share these experiences,” he says.

