The First ever Indian Film Festival Mizoram opened to a full house amongst sheer excitement and grandeur at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl on 23rd January 2018 The Festival jointly organised by the Government of Mizoram and its State Partners-Innovations India Advertising & Events Pvt. Ltd. which was inaugurated by the honourable Chief Minister of Mizoram, Sh. Lal Thanhawla. The event saw the presence of a number of top Film Makers from India and abroad, Ministers, Govt. Officials, Miss Mizoram, Fashion Icons and crème de la crème of Mizoram.

The Chief Minister complimented the efforts of the curator of IFF Mizoram, Captain Rahul Bali and Innovations India, for conceptualising and curating this event in Mizoram and getting some of the most prolific film makers from across the globe to visit Mizoram. Addressing the gathering at the event the Chief Minister said, “Mizoram is a beautiful state that has largely remained unexplored till now, as far as the world of cinema is concerned and in fact Mizoram has a lot to offer to the Film makers. Initiatives like the Indian Film Festival Mizoram are sure to generate awareness about Mizoram in the world of cinema and amongst the film makers and shall go a long way in achieving the goal of making Mizoram a preferred destination for both leisure and business. “ The mega event which was the first of its kind in Mizoram, is aimed to catapult Mizoram to instant limelight and create euphoria about Mizoram across India and the world. A total of 6 blockbuster films in different languages would be screened at the Festival. Popular Indian Film Actor Sushant Singh who attended the Festival said “ I am overwhelmed by the love and adulations showered on me by the lovely people of Mizoram. I am extremely happy to be a part of the first ever Indian Film Festival Mizoram, I am also very thankful to the Government of Mizoram and the curator of this Festival, Captain Rahul Bali to have invited me here to this magical land of Mizoram. I will surely come back to shoot in this beautiful land of lovely people”.

The Festival is being organised as part of the SWACHH BHARAT ABHIYAAN and shall promote the cleanest small town in Asia – BIATE as a destination that has conformed to the SWACHH BHARAT ABHIYAAN in an exemplary manner. A short film making competition was organised on this subject and the winners were awarded by the Chief Minister Sh. Lal Thanhawla at the opening Ceremony.

The Mega Film Festival was attended by some of the biggest names in the world of cinema today ...Rahul Mittra, Sushant Singh, Umesh Shukla, Shahnaab Alam, Mikhil Musale & Zerifa Wahid.

The festival also saw the presence of Ms. Katerina Tarbo- Ignatenko, a renowned film maker from Italy.

