The time has ripened when Rahul Gandhi together with Priyanka must search for a magic wand and hand it over to Sonia Gandhi to solve problems plaguing the oldest political party Congress, plagued by multiple ills, some like Punjab being the first among them.

A hot political Punjabi Tadka now is being fied in the troubled kitchen of Congress just four months before the legislative assembly polls due in the state in February, 2022. Apparently, every political quarter is busy with it but not the Nehru-Gandhi family as is being viewed widely.

An impartial political look at the whole development within the Congress would make people realize that the Interim party President Sonia Gandhi and de facto President Rahul Gandhi appears to be creating grounds for the third term of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister as the Lok Sabha polls is due in 2024.

Currently, the Congress has shrunk in the political map of India only in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The problem of Congress has reached its climax in Punjab while discontentment brewing in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Congress is coalition partners to the respective governments.

In Tamil Nadu also, it is a coalition to the M. K. Stalin-led government.

The best example of it is the sister-brother duo: Rahul and Priyanka. When the pre-poll apple cart of Congress has virtually been toppled paving ways for all opposition parties to gain, the sister-brother duo finds other works more important than settling the affairs of Punjab.

While Rahul has gone to Kerala, Priyanka is visiting Uttar Pradesh. It is in this backdrop that the following politically disturbing things have happened that may bring downfall of Congress in the proverbial Land of Five Rivers: Punjab.

The term Land of Five Rivers is used here to refer five Opposition parties that may flood the voter’s faith in Congress in the 2022 polls. These political parties are: SAD (Badal), SAD (Mann), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and BSP (Mayabati).

Land of Five Rivers & Five Latest Political Developments

Punj Aab, five rivers, is the origin of the term Punjab. Let us now have a look at the five latest political developments which are the following:

· The Maharaja Issue: Captain Amrinder Singh resigns as Chief Minister and announces to resign from the Congress. This is the climax of his feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu who was made the Pradesh Congress Chief of Punjab. But he suddenly resigned alleging his unhappiness at the selection of ministers by the newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Captain Singh met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. What is more surprising, he also met the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to discuss the Punjab border security issue due to threats by Pakistan. We all know it is usually the Chief Minister who looks after the border security issue in Punjab and in all other states sharing borders with Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar. This has created a political sensation. Captain Singh is from a royal family and former Maharaja of a State.

· The Test Cricketer Issue: Navjot Singh Sidhu is a former test cricketer. He may have some following in Punjab but is nowhere near to the political charisma of Captain Singh who is a mass leader. Therefore, he can sufficiently damage the Congress and Sidhu can hardly repair those damages.

Sidhu’s Hug with Imran Khan of Pakistan & Captain Dubbing Him as Pro-Pakistan: This is a major issue. The Captain has already branded Sidhu as anti-India and pro-Pakistan a number of times. Naturally, the opposition parties particularly the BJP now can attack the Congress as a party which can endanger Punjab due to its close borders with Pakistan.

Amlan Home Chowdhury

