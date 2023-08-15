/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, patriotic fervor gripped the nation as the country celebrated its 75 years of freedom. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Assam to Arunachal, the Tiranga has united over 1.4 billion Indians as people take part in the historic celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the celebration ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on 12 March 2021 with a 'padyatra' (Freedom March) at Savarmati ashram with a 75-week countdown to its 75th Anniversary of Independence which will continue till next year ending on 15th August 2023.

There are five themes of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', mainly:

· Freedom struggle: It focuses on and celebrates the countless freedom fighters who had helped India achieve freedom from the British. Programs under this theme include Birsa Munda Jayanti (Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas), Declaration of Provisional Government of Free India by Netaji, Shaheed Diwas etc.

· Ideas@75: This theme brings into spotlight the programs and events inspired by ideas and ideals that have shaped India so far and are to influence for next 25 years (till India's 100th Independence day, named Amrit Kaal'). The events and initiatives in this section include Kashi Utsav and Post Cards to Prime Minister.

· Resolve@75: This theme focuses on the collective resolve and determination to shape the destiny of India. Events and programs under this theme include initiatives such as Constitution Day, Good Governance Week etc.

· Actions@75: This theme focuses on all the efforts that are currently being undertaken by the Government to take India to carving out its position at the world level. It has a motto: SABKA SAATH. SABKA VIKAS. SABKA VISHWAS, SABKA PRAYAS. The events and initiatives under this include Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, WEPNxt: An Initiative to Nurture Women Entrepreneurship etc.

· Achievements@75: This theme highlights all the milestones and collective achievements achieved since India's ancient history along the way till today's 75-year-old independent country. Events and programs under this theme include initiatives such as Swarnim Vijay Varsh dedicated to the victory of 1971, launch of Shreshtha Yojana during Mahaparinirvan Diwas etc.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was flagged off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hailing the ‘power of the tricolor’ he said, “We saw this in Ukraine some time ago. The tiranga became a protective shield not only for Indians but also for people of other countries in escaping to safer regions".

