Anything declared at the festivities have special significance as it has solemnity. It is more so if the issue is about bringing lasting peace among the people, who were warring, till recently, for their manifold demands.

It is in this backdrop that the The United Naga Council (UNC) urged all the neighbouring communities residing in Manipur to join the Nagas in strengthening the peace process for its peaceful logical conclusion burying the hatchets.

During the celebration of the colourful Lui-Ngai-Ni festival in its traditional gaiety in Manipur by the ethnic Nagas, the non-Nagas community leaders assembled together to participate in it.

Though the Nagas living in Manipur had been celebrating this festival for the last three decades, it is for the first time that the Non-Naga leaders came forward to join in hands with their Naga brethrens to participate in it.

This certainly is a baby step towards a giant leap forward in bringing lasting peace. And with peace, comes prosperity!

The major sign of peace initiative became evident amidst festivities as the UNC not only advocated for “strengthening the peace process for its logical conclusion” but also asserted in crystal clear terms that “the people have suffered together for so long” due to ethnic strife.

The UNC President S Kho John even during the Lui-Ngai-Ni celebration held in Ukhrul district of Manipur that peace is the need of an hour and all communities are welcomed to come forward to make it happen.

Lui-Ngai-Ni Festival Marks A New Beginning

The ancient festival held in 2020 marks the beginning of a new era as non-Nagas of Manipur including Kukis, Meiteis and Meitei-Pangals celebrated the Lui-Ngai-Ni with equal fervours with Nagas.

In fact, this is extremely newsworthy as the representatives of several ethnic Manipuri outfits including the United Committee Manipur (UCM), JCILPS, CIRCA, Kuki Inpui Manipur, Thadoub Inpui Manipur, Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisations and Zomi participated in this festival.

