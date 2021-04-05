/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Covid-19 cases continued to surge in Meghalaya as 9 more people succumbed to the virus as on 3August, increasing the fatality figure to 1118. It is unfortunate as Shillong being a tiny state with a population of around 32 lakhs still lags behind, acting tardy in vaccinating to at least half of it. Whereas the capital of India, Delhi having a population of around 3 crore has successfully been able to vaccinate 90% of its population surging to a mere number of not more than 200 cases daily. The reasons are ascertained to be numerous out of which hesitancy and myth regarding the vaccination is seen to be prominent.

Vaccine Hesitancy – loosely defined as the phenomenon of people refusing to get inoculated despite the presence of a safe and effective vaccine – is complex and driven by several factors. The extraordinary circumstances and the crunched timelines under which the Covid-19 vaccines were developed makes it even more complicated. Thus, experts believe it is only natural for people to be apprehensive.

As Meghalaya struggled to vaccinate even its healthcare workers, the state health department commissioned the Indian Institute of Public Health in Shillong to conduct a study. The preliminary findings revealed that “messages on social media” was one of the major drivers of hesitancy. The conspiracy theories on social media claim that Covid is a hoax, others claim the vaccine makes one more sick, or susceptible to other forms of illness, including death.

Apart from these understandable fears common across the country, Meghalaya seem to be contending with fringe Christian groups’ anti-vaccination propaganda too. Reverend Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh of the Khasi-Jaintia Presbyterian Church in Meghalaya claimed that the Fringe Christian groups have been linking the vaccine with an evil force, also part of some sort of controlling mechanism. Some said it was a “mix of scientific and religious” misinformation that was fuelling vaccine hesitancy in Meghalaya’s Khasi and Jaintia hills. It is being compared to Aadhaar, which too was seen as akin to being marked by the devil by some Christian groups in the North East.

As per Meghalaya’s experience it was a “mix of scientific and religious” misinformation that was fuelling vaccine hesitancy in Meghalaya’s Khasi and Jaintia hills.

Residents say anti-vaccine WhatsApp messages citing American right-wing conspiracy theories have been doing the rounds in the state since last year. Avner Pariat, a writer and spokesperson of the newly-launched political party, New Dawn informed that a lot of it is closely linked to evangelical groups. He added that people there are educated and have access to the internet, so they are accessing a lot of American right-wing propaganda about everything including things like climate change scepticism”.

The United States has a long history of anti-vaccination movements, many of which are closely linked to evangelical groups. Such groups have come in the way of the country’s Covid-19 inoculation drive too. As a result, shots are going unused in many parts of the US.

The authorities in Meghalaya are struggling with vaccine hesitancy among its residents. In its order, the bench of Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder and Justice HS Thangkhiew said vaccination was the need of an hour and absolutely necessary to tide over the pandemic. The court also warned of stern action against anyone involved in spreading misinformation on the vaccination drive.

