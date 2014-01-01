/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, the State Food Testing Laboratory of the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Pasteur Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya was felicitated during the programme for achieving NABL accreditation in Biological discipline and being the only Government Laboratory in the entire North-East India. Dr (Mrs) Wadamika Lyngdoh, Food Analyst and Microbiologist received the citation on behalf of the team.

In regard to the Final assessment of the State Food Testing Laboratory, Meghalaya in the discipline of ‘Biological testing’ under the leadership and supervision of Dr Wadamika Lyngdoh, Microbiologist-cum-AFA, NABL has evaluated the assessment report and have granted accreditation to the laboratory in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 in the discipline of Biological as per the scope recommended by the assessment team.

The Food Testing Laboratory, Meghalaya situated at Pasteur Institute, Pasteur Hills, Shillong was set up in 1981. Pasteur institute was established in 1915 at the initiative of private individuals, the institute has till date played multiple roles in testings and research. The laboratory started as ‘Combined Food & Drugs Laboratory’ which was later segregated and known as ‘Food Testing Laboratory’ under the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Government of Meghalaya. The objective of the department is to test Food and water samples in-order to conform whether the samples is fit for human consumption.

Q1. How does the accreditation in Biological Discipline help the people in general?

i. First in Northeastern India: SFTL, Meghalaya is First Food Testing laboratory in the North Eastern states with a capability to detect food pathogen with admissible results in any court of law at state, national and at international level- ie., For Legal Admissibility of evidence.

ii. Quality of Results: The results of all biological parameters is in compliant with ISO 17025:2011 of FSSAI Act. It helps in developing and validation of methods and thus improves efficiency, effectiveness, accuracy which is a continuous process.

