The British ruled India for a long period of time, and freeing India from the British Raj was a long-drawn affair. So many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives. Some popular freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Rani Laxmi Bai, etc. took the lead to free India from the British Raj. Other than these freedom fighters, several other people had come forward to free India from British rule. They have sacrificed their lives and their happiness for a better tomorrow. With time, the names of these fighters have faded into darkness. The way we appreciate the contributions of the well-known freedom fighters, the contributions of the unsung freedom fighters must also be appreciated and regarded. These are names that have made it into the annals of regional history. It’s time they received national attention.

Wangchin Wangsa - Nagaland

Wangchin Wangsa belonged to Ninu Village under Longding District of Nagaland. He was the son of Tumbang Wangham and the first brother of Khunjing Wangham, the then Chief of Ninu village. He was the most important person in the governance of the Chief of Ninu’s Council. Having received vivid information about the coming of the foreigners from Borduria Chief and from villages such as Chanu and Runu, he organized Wanchos to resist the intrusion into the territory of the Wanchos.

On 2 February 1875, in the early hours, along with his elder brother led hundreds of Wanchos into the camp of the British expedition team at Sumjanuk of Ninu village to drive out the foreign who was led by lieutenant Holcombe, the Assistant Commander of Sibsagar District of Assam, and Captain W.F. Badgley.

Wangchin was the first person to attack Lieutenant Holcombe, who died in the war. He organized the Wancho warriors to fight against the successive British Punitive expeditions in March 1875 and April 1876.

Kanaklata Barua

Born on 22 December 1924, in Borangabari village of the undivided Darrang district, Assam, Kanaklata Barua made a name for herself during the Quit India Movement, when she joined the Mrityu Bahini, a suicide squad, she was only 17. She applied to join the Azad Hind Fauj, but was rejected because she was a minor.

On 20 September 1942, the revolutionary camp of Gohpur division of undivided Darrang district decided to hoist and unfurl the national flag at a local police station, and it was Barua who led a procession of unarmed villagers for the task.

When Rebati Mahan Som, the officer in-charge of the police station, warned the procession of deadly consequences if they went ahead with their plan, Barua refused to slow down. Consequently, the police opened fire and Barua was shot dead holding the flag, which was subsequently picked up by her compatriot Mukunda Kakoti, who was also killed.

Paona Brajabashi

