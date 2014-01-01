/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

A.T Mondal welcomed by the opposition leader Donkupar Roy

There was an expectation that there would be daggers drawn in the fag end of the ninth legislative meet of Meghalaya, as much dust has been kicked up in the election arena. But things had cooled down, after the opposition had earlier withdrawn its no-confidence motion against the speaker. Instead praise were showered upon the speaker AT Mondal, even by the opposition leader Donkupar Roy, who congratulated Mondal, for creating history, by becoming the first speaker of Meghalaya from a minority community.

It was also unprecedented that members of both the ruling and opposition exchanged good luck wishes to each other, so that they meet again in the new House. Donkupar had concluded that, “whether we come back or not, we will continue to work as friends”. While the Meghalaya Congress Pradesh Chief D.D. Lapang, expressed his confidence that he would see all the present legislators from the visitor’s gallery.