THE BELEAGUERED WOMEN POWER

Women power in any community and society has its own role to play, even within a clan or family. The power provides confidence, guidance and also serves as a booster. Therefore in every political party, there is always a women wing. During the current elections, the women wing of the contesting parties has been geared up. Unfortunately, the Congress seems to have lost its grip on the women wing. The Mahila State Congress have been watered down with the resignation of the General secretary, Havergail Edwina Bareh, who has now formally joined the National People’s Party (NPP) has to her credit, a fairly good political record, who secured 2000 votes in the 2014 District council elections.

Havergail is now set to lock horn in the electoral battle from the Shillong West or Mawprem constituency. Interestingly she would be engaged in the contest against sitting legislator Paul Lyngdoh and also his arch rival Mahendro Rapsang of the Congress. This would upset the vote bank especially of Mahendro Rapsang, as she had extended support to him during the last assembly elections. Along with Havergail, important functionaries of the Mahila Congress, have also left the Congress fold, including former President Ebel War and also N. Warjri. P. Nongpluh and also Liliancy Lyngdoh.