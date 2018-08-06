/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

A MEDICINAL EXCHANGE

Traditional medicine is back, with lack of facilities of modern cure of the various diseases that afflict the people. In fact traditional medicine is now being supported and encouraged, which is commonly known as folk medicine. In Shillong the Union Minister of State for Health Shripad Yesso Naike, has affirmed that the Centre, would promote traditional healing methods including AYUSH. The Minister stated that there is need for a medicinal exchange for taking the traditional formula from the ancient healers and subsequent cures, would be taken up by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences Research. However, at the same time there is an urgent need for preservation of medicinal plants. It is therefore needed that the state government to be equally responsible for the exchange of medicinal knowledge between traditional and modern.