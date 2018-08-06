Menu
A MEDICINAL EXCHANGE 

Traditional medicine is  back,  with  lack  of  facilities  of  modern  cure  of  the  various  diseases  that  afflict  the  people.  In  fact  traditional  medicine  is  now  being  supported  and  encouraged,  which  is  commonly  known  as  folk  medicine.   In  Shillong  the  Union  Minister  of  State  for  Health Shripad  Yesso Naike,  has  affirmed  that  the  Centre,  would  promote  traditional  healing  methods  including  AYUSH. The  Minister  stated  that  there  is  need  for  a medicinal exchange for taking the traditional formula from the ancient healers and  subsequent  cures,  would  be  taken  up  by  the  Central  Council  for  Research  in  Ayurvedic  Sciences  Research. However,  at  the  same  time  there  is  an  urgent  need  for  preservation  of  medicinal plants. It  is  therefore  needed that  the  state  government  to  be  equally  responsible  for  the  exchange  of  medicinal  knowledge  between  traditional  and  modern.