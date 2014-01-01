/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The first cabinet meeting of NPP party in Tura

The first cabinet meeting of NPP party held in Tura of West Garo Hills district outside the state capital shillong

The cabinet discussed the following agenda

1) Amendment of Meghalaya Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2011. In conformity to the amendment of central rules to Right to Education, the cabinet has approved the amendment of Meghalaya Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education 2011.

2) Seeking cabinet approval for approval of the Meghalaya Community Participation and Public Services Social Audit Services Rules 2017. The department of C & RD had sought approval for the draft rules to the Original Act and the cabinet has approved the proposed draft rules.

3) The cabinet through the Programme Implementation Department decided to aggressively implement further systematic review of departments in every district. The cabinet also decided to have one minister in every district for one year to have systematic departmental review meetings with the district heads.

4) Proposal on solid waste management by Urban Affairs department- Solid Waste Management Policy. The cabinet has approved the proposal which will come into force immediately.

5) Proposal from Commerce & Industry department- Meghalaya Start up Policy 2018. The cabinet has approved the proposal to help young and talented entrepreneurs of the State.

6) Meghalaya State Sports Policy 2018- The department presented the draft policy which the cabinet approved after fine tuning all aspects of the policy.