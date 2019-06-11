/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

ICAR organizes Orientation & Validation of diagnostic Kits

Demonstration of 17 animal disease diagnostic kits assembled and developed under the DBT-ADMAC project was held at Division of Animal Health, ICAR RC NEH Region, Umiam, Meghalaya from 10th to 11th June 2019.

The kits were developed with combined efforts of regional partners like College of Veterinary Sciences (CVSc), Khanapara, Guwahati (Core lab-I), ICAR RC NEH, Umiam, Meghalaya (Core lab-II) and CVSc, Mizoram (Core lab-III) along with national partners viz., National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NISHAD), Bhopal; ICAR-NRC on Equine, Hissar, National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (ICAR-NIVEDI), Bangalore and National Research Centre on Pig, Rani. The project was conceptualized for five years starting August 2014 for development and transferring of animal disease diagnostic kits and technologies to the NER state Animal Disease diagnostic Laboratories. After enormous efforts the project came into implementation this year. All the NE states Veterinary diagnostics wings participated in the program; they were briefed about the utility of these diagnostics kits and were given hands on training. They were also provided with a comprehensive diagnostic package consisting of all these 17 kits for validation at their respective laboratory so that they can be used in future. The kits have been developed indigenously by three NER-Core labs and three national labs. This is expected to tremendously benefit the states in terms of savings earned by saving on valuable foreign exchequer. Dr. N. N. Barman elaborated on the concept and validation of the diagnostic Kits and how disease detection can strengthen animal disease management. Addressing gathering Dr. N. Prakash Directors of ICAR-RC NEH said that with disease diagnostic kits and the launch of Biotech Kisan the famers will benefit immensely and the institute has reached new heights. Dr. N. Kalita, Director of Research, AAU emphasized on the fact that detection of disease outbreak can have a social impact of the society and the benefits of it are immense. Speaking on the occasion Dr C. Shylla Director, Vety. Services said that the right diagnostic at the right time can be a boon for the disease management scenario in the state. The program was attended by Directors of ICAR-NRC-Pig, NERDDL, Guwahati, CVSc, Khanapara, ATARI, Umiam and Shri GaigondingPanmei, Financial Advisor NEC Shillong along with scientists, professors, researchers and academicians from the respective institutes.