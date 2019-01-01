/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Meghalaya aims to increase revenue in Exercise Department

The Meghalaya Government today in its cabinet meeting has decided to push laws that will enhance and improve the revenue collection by the Exercise Department in the State.

Speaking to media person after the cabinet meeting Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the State Government will come up with several rules for the Exercise Department to increase their revenue collection in the State.

“we have receives several suggestion by the cabinet members regarding the rules to enhance the revenue collection in the state, therefore we will incorporated those rules before giving final nod to the rules for increasing the revenue collection in the Exercise Department in the State” Conrad K Sangma.

When asked on legalizing the wine making which has day by day becoming popular in the state, the Chief Minister said that the Government will look for ways to make wine making legal in the State.