Government is committed protect the lives of all the citizens of Meghalaya: Governor

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy during his inaugural speech in the ongoing budget session said that it is the duty of the state government to protect the life and liberty of the people in the state.

“The government has taken all necessary steps to provide adequate security to all citizens, irrespective of the community they belong to” he added.

Governor Tathagata Roy said the state has witnessed agitation and protests by various NGOs against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and the demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state and it is unfortunate that such incident took place on February 28, in Ichamati between two groups.

The Governor also express concerned over the recent incident of mob lynching in Syntung area, and that such incidents tend to mar the good reputation of the state as a peace loving tourism destination. He also appeal to all citizens of the state to refrain from all such acts of violence in the interest of maintaining peace and harmony in the state.